Liverpool lead race ahead of Arsenal to sign Gordon

Liverpool are reportedly leading the race ahead of Arsenal to sign Newcastle United star Anthony Gordon, as per a recent report.

Although the Reds won the Premier League title under Arne Slot last term, they have struggled thus far this campaign, languishing in sixth position with 42 points from 26 games.

They are currently 15 points behind league leader Arsenal, meaning they have a very small chance of retaining the title. So, their objective this season would be to qualify for the Champions League, sitting three points behind fourth-placed Manchester United.

On the other hand, Slot’s side have secured their place in the Champions League round of 16 and have reached the FA Cup fifth round, having defeated Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend.

In the meantime, the Merseyside club have started exploring options to strengthen the squad in the summer. As per a recent report (via Fichajes), with Mohamed Salah set to leave at the end of this season, Liverpool are considering signing a new winger.

The Reds have identified Gordon as a serious option, having been impressed by his recent eye-catching performances. Arsenal and Manchester City are also interested in him, but Liverpool are currently the frontrunner in this race as they are ready to launch a formal bid.

However, with the player’s existing deal set to run until 2030, Newcastle aren’t in any rush to sell him and have slapped a whopping £95m price tag on his head if they are forced to part ways with him.

Gordon to Liverpool

The 24-year-old is a left-winger by trait, but Eddie Howe has also used him in the centre-forward position at times. He can even provide cover on the right flank if needed.

Although Newcastle have displayed inconsistent performances thus far this season, Gordon has showcased his productivity, scoring 10 goals and registering five assists in 35 appearances across all competitions.

After proving his worth in the Premier League, the forward has secured his place in Thomas Tuchel’s England national team.

Gordon is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to reach the top. So, he would be a great coup for Liverpool should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Anfield club eventually manage to secure his services by defeating the English rivals in this race.