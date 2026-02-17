Liverpool would need to pay over £60 million to sign Juventus star Gleison Bremer

Liverpool centre backs Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk have played the lion’s share of minutes together in all competitions this season, but there remains no guarantee over what kind of a role they will have at Anfield next year onwards.

Konate’s contract is on the verge of expiring in four more months, whereas van Dijk’s form has been far from ideal, thereby compelling the Reds into considering a major defensive rebuild in the summer transfer window later this year.

According to Calcio Mercato, Liverpool are interested in signing Gleison Bremer from Juventus after his impressive displays for the Bianconeri in recent months, and have been told that they would need to pay over £60 million for the Brazilian.

Bremer move has equal pros and cons

Gleison Bremer is one of the first names in the Juventus starting eleven and has developed into one of Serie A’s top central defenders lately, so Liverpool’s interest in his services comes as no surprise.

With that said, the 28-year-old is a fairly experienced campaigner and though he lacks much quality on the ball, his aerial strength, brilliant defensive awareness and physical prowess in one-on-one situations make him a classic defender.

Bremer’s fitness record, however, is likely to make Liverpool reconsider his signing. After recovering from an ACL injury, the Juventus star has dealt with muscle and meniscus injuries which may hamper his availability in the future as well.

A price tag worth roughly £60 million does read well for a player of his calibre and it will be interesting to see if Liverpool are prepared to make Bremer their priority, or whether there are also other names in the mix.