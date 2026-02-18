Man Utd launch ‘concrete offer’ to sign Alejandro Balde

Manchester United have reportedly launched a ‘concrete offer’ to sign Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The 22-year-old started his youth career at Sant Gabriel before joining Espanyol. He moved to the Blaugrana’s famous La Masia academy back in 2011 at the age of eight.

After coming through their youth system, he made his first team debut in 2021 before establishing himself as a key starter, helping the Catalan giants win two La Liga titles and a few domestic cup competitions.

This season, Balde has registered three assists and kept four clean sheets in 33 appearances across all competitions. Moreover, he has been helping his side mount a title charge, sitting only two points behind league leader Real Madrid.

Now, Fichajes state that Man Utd have expressed their interest in signing Balde and believe the Premier League would be the ideal destination for him to flourish in his career.

The Red Devils are ‘pressing forward’ with a ‘concrete offer’ worth around £35m to seal the deal, with his existing deal set to run until 2028. Barcelona are even prepared to accept the proposal due to their financial difficulties.

Balde is an attack-minded left-footed left-back and is also efficient in the LWB position. He is quick, strong, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, and is also efficient in delivering crosses from the flanks.

Balde to Man Utd

However, the Spain international lacks potency in defensive contributions and has struggled to showcase his best consistently in recent times.

Man Utd currently have Luke Shaw as the only available left-back option, but he has struggled with fitness problems over the years. Patrick Dorgu is also a left-back by trait but showed his best as a winger before sustaining a hamstring problem.

Tyrell Malacia is the option United currently have to support Shaw. However, the Dutchman has found himself on the periphery and is expected to leave as a free agent at the end of this season.

So, Man Utd could do with signing a new left-back, and it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually manage to secure Balde’s service in the summer transfer window.