Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United offered Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams

Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams was the talk of the town last summer and not because he joined a new club, but due to him rejecting Barcelona and signing a contract with his boyhood club until June 2035 with significantly higher wages.

Just a year later, it has emerged that the Spanish international will be considering his options during the summer transfer window and as per Graeme Bailey, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United have been informed of his availability.

The 23-year-old has scored four goals and provided six assists for Ernesto Valverde’s side in all competitions this season, and while those are not comparable to what he produced last year, his lower returns have been down to a groin injury.

Williams remains among the top La Liga wingers and is expected to cost close to £87 million. Apart from sides in England, Barcelona are believed to be keen on him again but whether or not they can afford him is doubtful.

Arsenal could be frontrunners for Williams

Nico Williams will be a player in big demand if indeed he is keen on leaving Athletic Bilbao in the summer. With the Premier League heavily likely to be his next destination, Arsenal are expected to the favourites to land him.

Mikel Arteta’s side has been linked with signing a left winger over the last few months, and a young, potent profile like Williams’ fits the bill perfectly. He will cost a huge amount but with not many positions to revamp this year, the Gunners can splurge.

Chelsea will be an attractive destination, especially owing to the possibility of receiving a long-term contract, but with several left wingers in their squad already, it remains to be seen if the Blues are actually keen on signing Williams.

Liverpool and Manchester United are also two top clubs, but with the rivals spending big money on offensive names last summer, they might now look to rebuild their defences and midfields after some underwhelming performances over the ongoing campaign.