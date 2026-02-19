Liverpool ‘leading the race’ to sign Kees Smit

Liverpool are ‘leading the race’ to sign AZ Alkmaar midfielder Kees Smit, according to Ekrem Konur.

Emerging from the academy setup at AZ Alkmaar, Smit has quickly become one of the club’s standout young talents. At 20, he has already surpassed 50 senior appearances for De Kaasboeren, registering five goals and seven assists along the way. His awareness, passing range, and inventive style have even prompted comparisons with Barcelona’s Pedri.

Much like the Spanish midfielder, Smit is carving out a role as a deep-lying playmaker, dictating tempo while injecting drive into his side’s performances.

His reputation within the Eredivisie continues to grow. He has become the creative heartbeat of an AZ team enjoying another competitive campaign, currently sitting sixth in the table and trailing fourth-placed Ajax by six points.

With Smit’s displays drawing interest, Liverpool have now moved ahead of other clubs, as Konur claims that the defending Premier League champions are ‘leading the race’ to sign the 20-year-old.

The Reds had held initial talks over his possible transfer to Anfield in the summer and have now stolen a march on other rivals, Konur adds.

Smit to Liverpool

However, with AZ placing a valuation between £52m and £65m on the Dutchman, the race appears open, as the report adds that other European giants, including Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, and Arsenal, are closely monitoring the midfielder.

Liverpool’s midfield has looked far more settled in recent weeks, giving Arne Slot a variety of strong options to choose from. Even so, there remains a case for adding renewed energy to the department.

Speculation continues to surround Curtis Jones and a possible departure, especially after reportedly being linked with Inter Milan, while Alexis Mac Allister has struggled to maintain consistent form throughout the campaign.

Hence, bringing in a talent such as Smit, who has been outstanding in orchestrating play for AZ this season, could help raise standards again.

There is little doubt about the youngster’s long-term potential, and Slot’s familiarity with him could prove significant. Should the Dutch coach remain in place beyond this season, he may play a key role in pushing through a move.