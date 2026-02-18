Chelsea’s Filip Jorgensen set to return to action ‘soon’

Chelsea goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen is close to full fitness following a month-long injury absence, a timely boost for Liam Rosenior ahead of a crucial run of fixtures in both domestic and European competitions.

The Blues’ situation between the posts has remained largely settled throughout the campaign. Even after the managerial change, Robert Sanchez has continued as the undisputed first choice, keeping Filip Jorgensen waiting in the wings.

Jorgensen, who joined Chelsea for £20.7m, was handed his first outing under Liam Rosenior in the FA Cup tie with Charlton Athletic. He was later given another start in the Champions League fixture against Pafos, but an injury curtailed his evening at half-time, leading to Sánchez stepping in.

Earlier in the month, Rosenior indicated that the Danish stopper was nearing a return and expressed optimism that he would be available for the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Arsenal. That recovery, however, did not arrive in time.

As a result, Chelsea have turned to Teddy Sharman-Lowe to provide backup on matchdays, with Sánchez continuing to hold the gloves as the club’s first choice.

Boost

Speaking in his pre-Hull presser last week, the former Strasbourg manager said,

‘Filip’s not fully fit at the moment,’ the Chelsea head coach confirmed. ‘He’s working really hard on his rehab. ‘Teddy has had a very important loan at this stage of his career, and he’s shown me really good things in training as well. ‘So I’ve got no worries if we have to call upon him.’

Jorgensen has now provided a positive update on his recovery, offering a timely boost ahead of the next crucial three months.

After spending close to four weeks sidelined, the goalkeeper took to his Instagram story to share a brief update. His message read: ‘Rehab days, back on the pitch soon 💪🏻’, offering reassurance about his progress.

The update follows reports that he was close to featuring in the recent FA Cup tie against Hull City. While he did not make the squad that weekend, his latest update suggests a return could be imminent.

Although Rosenior has spoken positively about the Denmark international, immediate involvement appears unlikely. A more realistic opportunity for minutes could come in next month’s FA Cup fifth-round encounter against Wrexham.