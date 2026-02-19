Manchester United make Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister ‘top target’ for summer

Manchester United announced a few weeks ago that Casemiro will depart the club as a free agent upon the expiry of his contract at Old Trafford at the end of this season, and with his form of late, it is imperative the club signs a capable replacement.

Fichajes has reported that Manchester United have made Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister their ‘top target’ for the summer transfer window as they hope to raid their rivals and lure one of the Premier League’s best midfielders over to the club.

It is speculated that Mac Allister might leave Anfield in the summer after his performances were criticised and United are looking to take advantage of the 27-year-old’s possible availability this summer as they look to revamp their midfield.

Liverpool might not agree a deal with United

Should Manchester United want to sign Alexis Mac Allister from Liverpool, they would firstly need to qualify for the Champions League and make a very compelling pitch to the 27-year-old to swap the Reds for the Red Devils.

Although he has not been at his best this season and has been the subject of criticism from the fans, Mac Allister remains one of Liverpool’s most important and utilised players, so he will need to be convinced to join Man United, a direct rival.

Having said that, he will not come for cheap as the Argentine international is valued at £75 million on Transfermarkt. If he was to join United, Liverpool would expect to earn a premium on his sale and his evaluation might be a fair benchmark.

Mac Allister, however, would significantly bolster Manchester United with his experience at the top level, which has seen him develop into one of Europe’s best deep-lying midfielders who possesses exquisite passing and intelligent reading of the game.

Since his tenure at Brighton & Hove Albion, Mac Allister’s work rate without the ball to press and mark his men has also been valued, so it comes as no surprise that the Red Devils want to sign him this year, even if it means doing so from a fierce rival.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool are willing to sell the player to Man United, however, but if it was to happen, the transfer would go down in history considering very few players have swapped Anfield for Old Trafford or vice versa.