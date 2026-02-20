Man Utd & Tottenham ‘extremely’ keen on signing Jackson

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are ‘extremely attentive’ to signing Nicolas Jackson, as per TEAMtalk.

After joining Chelsea from Villarreal in 2023, the Senegalese international showed glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League, helping his side qualify for the Champions League last campaign.

However, the Blues decided not to keep him and allowed him to join Bayern Munich on a loan deal last summer. Jackson has been playing as a rotational option at Allianz Arena this season, scoring five goals and registering a solitary assist in seven starts across all competitions.

On the other hand, Jackson has enjoyed great success on the international stage, winning AFCON with the Senegal national team last month.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Bayern Munich are unlikely to sign him permanently in the summer, and the player’s representatives have already started exploring options to find a suitable destination for him.

Chelsea decided to revamp the frontline by purchasing João Pedro and Liam Delap last summer. So, the West London club are ready to cash-in on him.

Man Utd were interested in signing Jackson before his move to Bayern Munich, and remain interested in him. They have been ‘extremely attractive’ to his situation before making a potential swoop.

Battle

However, the report state that Tottenham, Newcastle United, and Aston Villa are also in this race and have been monitoring his situation closely.

Man Utd currently have Benjamin Sesko and Joshua Zirkzee as striker options. However, the Dutchman has struggled to find regular game time this term, so he might leave at the end of this season.

On the other hand, Tottenham currently have Dominic Solanke, Richarlison, Randal Kolo Muani, and Mathys Tel as striker options. However, Kolo Muani joined on loan last summer and may return to PSG.

Richarlison, meanwhile, has been out injured, while Solanke has just returned to action after recovering from a serious injury.

Jackson, valued at around £39m by Transfermarkt, is a talented player and is still very young. So, he has plenty of time to turn his situation around.

Therefore, the African might be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham or Man Utd should either club purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London or the Old Trafford club eventually make a concrete approach.