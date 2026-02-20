Arsenal looking to sign Antonio Nusa from RB Leipzig during the summer

Arsenal are winless in five of their eight Premier League matches this season, and after a 2-2 draw versus Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday evening, they have handed the title fate to Manchester City.

If the Citizens win all their matches in the English top flight, they will be the champions. For Arsenal, that’s far from ideal considering it will be the third year in a row that they have fallen short of the elusive Premiership crown.

Either way, Mikel Arteta is expected to be entrusted for the job with Arsenal already planning for business in the summer. A left winger’s signing is set to be one of the top items on their agenda to add cover for Gabriel Martinelli and replace Leandro Trossard.

Football Transfers has reported that RB Leipzig forward Antonio Nusa has emerged as a strong option for the Gunners. The 20-year-old is one of the most highly-rated wingers in Bundesliga, and another quality produce by the Red Bull Football Group.

Nusa a solid long-term option

There is no denying that Arsenal need more quality on the left wing. Leandro Trossard has been very inconsistent, as has Gabriel Martinelli, which has led to most of Arsenal’s attacking gameplay flowing from the right or middle of the pitch.

RB Leipzig’s Antonio Nusa promises to be a solid long-term addition. The 20-year-old has already been capped internationally by Norway and is valued at £30 million on Transfermarkt, so he will not cost Arsenal a bomb.

With that said, his qualities are exactly what the team needs. Nusa is excellent with the ball at his feet, particularly in one-on-one situations. His chance creation, decision-making and explosion of pace have seen him likened to Neymar.

Leipzig are unlikely to stand in Nusa’s way if he wishes to depart for Arsenal as they usually sell younger players for massive profits, and it will be interesting to see how much money they seek for the Norwegian if the Gunners indeed look to acquire him.