Manchester United in ‘pole position’ to sign Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni

Manchester United are expected to be in the transfer market for a defender and midfielder this summer. With Harry Maguire entering his 30s, a centre back is likely to be among their top priorities for the transfer window.

Inter Milan star Alessandro Bastoni has been linked with a switch to Old Trafford in recent months and Goal (via Fichajes) has reported that the Red Devils have now emerged in ‘pole position’ to secure a transfer for the Italian international.

Besides Man United, Barcelona have also shown an interest in signing Bastoni as they look to replace the underperforming Ronald Araujo, but it remains to be seen whether their finances are strong enough for them to match his lofty price tag.

On Transfermarkt, Bastoni is valued at £70 million but considering he is still only 26, has a contract until June 2028 and remains a firm fixture in Internazionale’s plans, the Nerazzurri might ask for a significantly higher sum.

Bastoni a top signing for United

Alessandro Bastoni is one of the best central defenders in the world and even though he might come at a huge price, the Inter Milan defender promises to be a fantastic signing for Manchester United.

He is excellent in keeping the backline organised and in shape, whereas from an individual standpoint, the 26-year-old is an intelligent reader of the game, good man marker, passer of the ball and possesses strong aerial abilities too.

Following a few successful years at Inter, he may be open to the idea of joining a Premier League side and if United’s form under Michael Carrick is anything to go by, they may be silverware contenders soon and thus a very attractive destination for Bastoni.