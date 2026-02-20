Palmer and Pedro return: Predicted Chelsea XI vs Burnley

After thumping Hull City in the FA Cup last weekend to progress in the domestic knockout competition, Chelsea return to action in the Premier League as they face Burnley at Stamford Bridge on matchday 27 tomorrow at 15:00 local time.

Liam Rosenior’s men have done a great job under him so far in the English top flight having emerged as contenders for the Champions League spots, but after drawing in their last league outing, they will look to seal all three points this time.

Having said that, here is how the Blues are expected to line-up against the Clarets.

Goalkeeper – Robert Sanchez is expected to continue in between the sticks for the hosts, continuing on from his FA Cup game.

Defenders – Reece James could be picked at right back once more, whereas Marc Cucurella’s injury could open the door for Jorrel Hato to keep his place as well on the left side of the back four. Wesley Fofana, meanwhile, might also retain his berth in the team with Trevoh Chalobah joining as his partner in the centre of defence.

Fernandez, Palmer and Pedro start

Midfielders – Andrey Santos is expected to return to the bench for the Burnley game as Chelsea might welcome Enzo Fernandez to the starting eleven. The Argentine international could be employed beside Moises Caicedo in the double pivot, while Cole Palmer could also come back into the side as the number 10.

Estevao Willian is likely to start as well on the right flank, whereas the hat-trick hero from last weekend, Pedro Neto, could be deployed on the left wing this time.

Forward – Joao Pedro is expected to replace Liam Delap as the solitary striker for the home side.

Here is how Chelsea might look on paper.