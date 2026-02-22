Man Utd interested in signing Liverpool target Tapsoba

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Liverpool target and Bayer Leverkusen star Edmond Tapsoba, as per a recent German report.

Since moving to BayArena from Portuguese side Vitoria SC, the 27-year-old has enjoyed a successful time, winning a Bundesliga title and a couple of domestic cup competitions.

Moreover, he helped his side reach the Europa League final during the 2023/24 season before losing to Atalanta. Having proven his worth in club football, Tapsoba has established himself as an undisputed starter in the Burkina Faso national team’s starting line-up.

Now, as per a recent German report (via TEAMtalk), Man Utd are prepared to spend big in the summer if they qualify for the Champions League and are planning to reinforce the centre-forward position.

United want a physically dominant player and have earmarked Tapsoba as a serious option, with the defender dubbed as ‘most complete’ in the German top-flight.

The African’s recent eye-catching performances haven’t just attracted the Old Trafford club’s attention, as Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, and Liverpool are also in this race.

Leverkusen are prepared to cash-in on Tapsoba this summer, with the player’s existing deal set to run until 2028, and have slapped a £52m price tag on his head.

Battle

Harry Maguire has entered the final few months of his current contract, so it appears United have started exploring options to strengthen the defence if the former Leicester City star eventually leaves this summer.

On the other hand, Liverpool are said to be planning to revamp the centre-back position as Virgil Van Dijk has reached the twilight of his career, while Ibrahima Konate’s existing deal is set to expire at the end of this season.

Tapsoba, standing at 6ft 4in tall, is strong, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, and is also efficient in defensive contributions.

He is currently at the prime stage of his career and could be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd or Liverpool should either club purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club or the Anfield club eventually make a concrete approach to sign Tapsoba during the offseason.