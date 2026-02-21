Man Utd & Tottenham eye move to sign Felix Nmecha

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Borussia Dortmund star Felix Nmecha, as per Sky Germany.

Since moving to Old Trafford from Real Madrid, Casemiro has had a mixed time in the Premier League. Still, he has won the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup.

This season, the Brazilian has been displaying promising performances, making seven goal contributions in 24 league appearances. Moreover, he has been helping his side mount a top-four charge.

However, the 33-year-old has entered the final few months of his current contract and is set to leave as a free agent at the end of this campaign.

Apart from Casemiro, Man Utd currently have Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo as options to deploy in the deeper midfield positions. However, the Uruguayan hasn’t been able to showcase his best this season, and Mainoo’s existing deal is set to expire at the end of next season.

Now, as per Sky Germany (via TEAMtalk), apart from Casemiro, Ugarte could also leave this summer, as a result, Man Utd are considering signing two new midfielders and have identified Nmecha as a serious option.

However, purchasing the Dortmund midfielder won’t be straightforward for the Old Trafford club, as Tottenham are also interested in him and could make a concrete approach during the offseason.

Battle

With Nmecha set to enter the final two years of his current contract, Dortmund might be open to letting him leave in the summer to make the most profit out of his departure, and have slapped a £52m price tag on his head.

Since moving to Signal Iduna Park from Wolfsburg, Nmecha has established himself as an undisputed starter. He likes to be deployed in the double midfield pivot role but is also comfortable in the box-to-box position.

Nmecha is a highly talented player and has been guiding his side to mount a title charge this season. So, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd or Tottenham should either club purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club or the Old Trafford club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services.