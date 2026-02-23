Liverpool in talks to sign Palmeiras star Allan

Liverpool are plotting a swoop to sign highly rated Brazilian winger Allan from Palmeiras, according to Ekrem Konur.

Palmeiras has been a breeding ground for some of the most renowned star players to grace the stages and make indelible impacts across Europe.

In the last decade, Gabriel Jesus has been one of their biggest exports after he signed for Manchester City in 2016, before moving to Premier League rivals Arsenal in 2022, where he has been influential to date.

Most recently, Endrick and Estevão Willian emerged as the club’s brightest talents with mind-boggling displays for the Verdão in the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A.

Their displays drew an intense battle from Europe’s biggest clubs before Real Madrid won the race to sign Endrick, now on loan at Lyon, while Estevão joined Chelsea last summer after turning 18 and has been one of Europe’s most exciting young forwards.

The latest gem to emerge from the São Paulo-based outfit is Allan, who has laid a strong claim in Abel Ferreira’s right wing, featuring in 65 games since making his debut in January 2025.

Allan has particularly piqued Liverpool’s interest, according to Ekrem Konur, who claims the defending Premier League champions are plotting a summer swoop to sign the attacking ace.

Prospect

The journalist adds that the 21-year-old looks set for a move to Europe and that the Reds are now in talks over his possible transfer to Anfield.

With a contract at the Allianz Parque that runs until 2029, the Brazilian is highly regarded at the club, and it’s no surprise the report claims that Palmeiras are demanding a £26m fee during talks for the wing wizard, who is also of keen interest to Napoli.

Dribbling has been one of Allan’s biggest strengths, having completed 2.5 dribbles per 90 minutes last season. He is efficient in tight spaces and has a strong 1v1 success rate.

However, having made his senior debut only a year ago, he remains a raw talent. He has netted just 5 goals in 64 appearances for Palmeiras, with further work needed to improve his output.

As a result, Liverpool should pursue a more proven prospect like Yan Diomande, who has shown greater output and the potential to slot into the team with little to no development time.