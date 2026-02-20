Liverpool keen on RB Leipzig star Yan Diomande

Liverpool have earmarked RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah, according to TalkSPORT.

Diomande has quickly become one of the standout names in this window, and with summer approaching, thanks to his electric form for Die Roten Bullen.

Just seven months on from his move from Spanish Segunda División side Leganés, the left winger has lit up the Bundesliga, registering eight goals and five assists. That takes his overall tally to 15 goal contributions in 24 appearances for Ole Werner’s side across all competitions.

Beyond the numbers, his impact is clear. According to WhoScored, he leads players with 80+ attempts this season with a 55.8% success rate on completed dribbles.

Unsurprisingly, several clubs — particularly from the Premier League — are circling ahead of what looks set to be a competitive race for his signature next summer.

According to talkSPORT, Premier League defending champions Liverpool have joined the race to sign Diomande next summer.

Diomande to Liverpool

With Mohamed Salah attracting interest from Saudi Arabia, the Ivorian international is viewed as a potential replacement for the 33-year-old and were present at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig for the recent 2-2 draw with Wolfsburg to watch him, according to the report.

However, the Reds will face competition for Diomande’s signature, as talkSPORT adds that Manchester United, Chelsea, and Bayern Munich have also expressed interest in the Ivorian, who is now valued at over £80m by Leipzig.

After 1452 minutes played in the Bundesliga, Diomande ranks highly among the best-performing forwards in Germany. No player in the league has recorded more progressive carries per 90 minutes than his 5.81, while he also ranks in the 90th percentile for successful dribbles, the 96th percentile for non-penalty goals, and the 79th percentile for key passes.

His dribbling may have taken much of the spotlight, but it is also important to note that he is one of the most creative and prolific forwards in Europe, with only Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal (28), Juventus’ Kenan Yildiz, and Como’s Nico Paz (16) being the only teenagers in Europe to record more goal contributions than Diomande’s 15.

With these qualities, the forward would be a good fit for Liverpool and could be a worthy successor to Salah should the club beat the competition to sign him.