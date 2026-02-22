Man Utd make Mateus Mane ‘top target’ for next summer

Manchester United have made Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Mateus Mané their ‘top target’ for next summer, according to TEAMtalk.

After a run of substitute outings, Mane was handed his first start on December 27, 2025, in a 2-1 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield and has since established himself as a regular in the side.

Having failed to feature at all this season under former coach Vitor Pereira, Mane has enjoyed something of a revival since Rob Edwards took charge, scoring twice and adding two assists. Impressive performances — particularly against Arsenal last week — have inevitably drawn attention.

According to TEAMtalk, Mane has been earmarked by Man Utd as a ‘top target’ to reinforce their squad in the summer transfer window.

With Wolves sitting at the bottom of the table, a potential relegation would mean losing your best players, and several clubs, including the Red Devils, are positioning themselves to sign the youngster, with the race now intensifying, the report adds.

‘Top target’

However, United will face a strong battle in their hands to sign Mane, as TEAMtalk claims that European giants, including Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig, as well as Premier League rivals Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton, are all keen on the 18-year-old.

Wolves, meanwhile, have been left rooted at the bottom after a bleak first half of the campaign before their breakthrough finally came at the 20th attempt last month as they beat West Ham United 3-0 at Molineux, where Mane impressed.

He was heavily involved in Jhon Arias’ opener, won the penalty that Hwang Hee-chan converted for the second, and then capped the night himself, firing into the bottom-left corner after a sublime first touch to seal the 3-0 win. In doing so, he became Wolves’ youngest-ever Premier League scorer at 18 years and 109 days old.

He has also produced several standout displays, including the recent 2-2 draw against Arsenal and the 2-0 defeat to Manchester City.

Shouldering such responsibilities of becoming the club’s best player at 18 shows he has not just the quality but also the mentality to shine in a big club like United, reminiscent of the likes of Phil Neville, Rafael, Ryan Giggs, Jack Fletcher, Wes Brown and, most recently, Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo, who all featured for the club at 18 before going on to make an indelible impact at the club.