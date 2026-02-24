Manchester United keen on signing Elliot Anderson and Felix Nmecha in the summer

Manchester United are set to bid farewell to Casemiro once the ongoing campaign comes to an end, and considering their lack of depth in midfield as well as the Brazilian’s recent form, they will need to put in the hard yards to replace him in the summer.

According to TEAMtalk, United are interested in signing two new midfielders as a result of Casemiro’s departure with Borussia Dortmund’s Felix Nmecha and Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson believed to be key targets.

United would need to pay £142 million for the players, as per the source. While Anderson is set to cost close to £90 million, Nmecha will come for slightly lesser at approximately £50 million during the summer transfer window.

Two brilliant signings for Man United

Irrespective of whether Michael Carrick continues as the Manchester United boss or not, Elliot Anderson and Felix Nmecha will be superb signings for the Red Devils, and promise to be worth the investment for the club.

Manuel Ugarte is not expected to be among the primary midfielders for the club either, so it makes sense for United to spend a significant sum on revamping their engine room with two of the finest young players in the world in their positions.

Elliot Anderson’s deeper-lying abilities, including winning the ball, cutting passing lanes and being able to dictate tempo from the back, will be vital assets for Man United in midfield, while he also conducts play from the back.

Felix Nmecha, meanwhile, brings box-to-box attributes to the table and with his energy, pace and physique, he is able to carry the ball into the final third and create chances for the attackers, so he will complement Anderson well.

Casemiro’s exit means Manchester United will free up a significant part of their wage bill, so they can pay Anderson and Nmecha a decent amount, and potentially be able to trump competition by guaranteeing regular minutes as well.