Liverpool handed boost in signing Andrea Cambiaso



According to Caught Offside, Liverpool are keeping a close eye on Juventus defender Andrea Cambiaso ahead of a potential approach this summer.

The Merseyside giants have had a difficult Premier League campaign and they are currently 6th in the standings with 45 points. The club could still end the season on a high note. They are only 3 points behind the top four and are still alive in the FA Cup and Champions League.

Regardless, there could be big investment during the next transfer window and Caught Offside claim that Arne Slot’s side are keeping a close watch on Cambiaso, who can comfortably operate from both full-back positions or in the heart of the midfield.

The Italy international is currently contracted to the Bianconeri until June 2029, but it is claimed that the Turin outfit may not resist his sale if they receive a package between £52 million and £61 million for the 26-year-old defender this summer.

Quality solution

Cambiaso has developed into one of the most sought-after full-backs during his time at the Bianconeri. He has primarily played as a wing-back this campaign, but can also seamlessly operate from a deeper position.

The Italian has made 6 goal contributions in all competitions this term, but has also impressed with other attributes. He has a passing accuracy of 87% in Serie A with 2 tackles, 4 recoveries and 3 duels won per game.

He is an attack-minded full-back and would suit the Reds’ playing style. With Andy Robertson expected to leave at the expiry of his contract this summer, Cambiaso could be seen as a competitor to Milos Kerkez at left-back.

He could likewise provide a solution at right-back ahead of Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong, who have been injury-prone this term.

Liverpool may need Champions League football for a huge spending spree, but they are still likely to back the manager with a reasonable budget. Cambiaso could be brought in to provide depth and competition in the squad.

He has not played regularly as a central midfielder since his time as a teenager at Savona, but would provide Slot with another solution in that department if he were to join the Reds during this summer’s transfer window.