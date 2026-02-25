Man Utd eyeing ambitious swoop for Micky van de Ven



According to Teamtalk, Manchester United are weighing up an ambitious move for Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven during the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils have had a tremendous turnaround under interim head coach Michael Carrick and they are currently 3 points clear of Chelsea & Liverpool for the fourth position in the Premier League.

With no Cup competitions to worry about, Man United are in a strong place to qualify for the Champions League next season, which could pave the way for another huge spending spree this summer.

Teamtalk claim that United are weighing up a move for Van de Ven, who looks poised to leave Spurs regardless of whether they avoid relegation or not. He has his sights on Champions League football.

The Dutchman won’t come on the cheap for any interested outfit. It could take at least £100 million to prise away the highly-rated centre-back from the north London club at the end of the campaign.

Possible deal

The Red Devils could enter the transfer market for a new central defender as they look likely to qualify for Europe next season. The onus could be on landing a left-footed centre-back in particular.

United have the right centre-back position sorted with Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt, while Harry Maguire has been touted to stay too. The Englishman could put pen-to-paper on a new contract beyond June.

When it comes to the left-sided role, Lisandro Martinez is the only experienced left-footed option in the squad. Ayden Heaven has shown glimpses of his potential, but he is relatively inexperienced at the top level.

Van de Ven would be a strong competitor for Martinez, who has been injury-prone. The Argentine has suffered a couple of long-term injuries in his United career and he is presently out with a minor calf problem.

United need to handle his workload with care and he could be rotated with Van de Ven. The Dutchman could also operate as a left-back with his extreme pace, quality distribution and ability to make crunch tackles.

He would provide the Red Devils with more depth in the role, given Luke Shaw has a lengthy injury record, while Patrick Dorgu has been more convincing as a wide attacking player during his short United career.

United could be prepared to pay a club-record fee to bring Van de Ven to Old Trafford this summer.