Chelsea plan to launch swoop to sign Patrik Mercado

Chelsea are reportedly planning to make a move to sign Independiente del Valle star Patrik Mercado, as per Spanish outlet AS.

After coming through the Ecuadorian side’s youth system, the 22-year-old made his first team debut back in 2022. However, he initially struggled to find regular game time before establishing himself as a key starter last term.

In 48 appearances across all competitions, Mercado scored seven goals and registered 11 assists last year. He even helped his side win the Serie A title.

After showing glimpses of his qualities at Estadio Banco De Guayaquil, he has secured his place in the Ecuadorian squad and is likely to be in next summer’s World Cup team.

Now, AS (via TEAMtalk) report that having been impressed by Mercado’s recent eye-catching performances, Chelsea have registered their interest in signing him.

The West London club have been monitoring his development closely before making a potential swoop in the upcoming summer transfer window.

With the player’s existing deal set to expire at the end of next year, Independiente de Valle might be open to cashing-in on him this year to avoid losing him for free.

Mercado to Chelsea

However, purchasing the South American won’t be straightforward for Chelsea as AFC Bournemouth, Fulham, and Brighton & Hove Albion are also interested in him.

Furthermore, Sevilla are in the race and reportedly reached a verbal agreement to sign him. However, they were unable to register him, so the deal ultimately fell through. The club are now planning to complete the transfer during the offseason.

Mercado is a creative midfielder by trait but is also comfortable in the box-to-box role. He is technically sound, can create opportunities for fellow attackers, and is also efficient in finishing off his chances.

The 22-year-old is a talented player and possesses high potential. So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Chelsea should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Liam Rosenior’s side eventually make a concrete approach to secure Mercado’s service ahead of next season.

Meanwhile, following a disappointing draw against Burnley, Chelsea will face league leader Arsenal in the Premier League next weekend.