Liverpool could sign Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven this summer

Liverpool’s defence has been short of numbers for much of the season, and has started to wear thin in some of their matches, especially against opponents who are committed to troubling them in the final third as opposed to defending deep.

While the right back position has been compromised due to Conor Bradley’s and Jeremie Frimpong’s injuries, there are simply very few options in the centre of defence as Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk have been extensively used.

Given that doubts are persisting over both their futures at Anfield, it is expected that Liverpool will be in the transfer market for a replacement and as per Topskills Sports UK, they are edging closer to a transfer for Tottenham Hotspur’s Micky van de Ven.

He is expected to depart North London owing to concerns regarding Spurs’ project, and with no Champions League football in sight heading into next season, the Lilywhites will have a hard time holding onto one of their best players.

According to the source, personal terms between Van de Ven and Liverpool are ‘not an issue’, whereas the Merseyside giants also seem to be determined to secure their client. The defender is valued at £57 million on Transfermarkt.

Van de Ven worth a huge investment

Tottenham Hotspur will demand a huge transfer fee for Micky van de Ven, very possibly an amount that could turn out to be a record figure for a defender, given the Dutchman’s qualities, age and his contract validity with them until June 2029.

Nevertheless, Liverpool might be prepared to pay big money for the 23-year-old, who is the ideal replacement for Virgil van Dijk at Anfield and is only bound to get better as he reaches the prime years of his career.

Micky van de Ven has a commanding aerial and physical presence, intelligently reads the game, and is also exceptional in possession with his dribbling, thanks to some rapid pace, as well as passes the ball superbly.

Van de Ven is the perfect package and it comes as no surprise he is prepared to stay in England, where he has a fair few pieces of silverware to pick up. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool end up acquiring him or if Spurs are determined to thwart a move.