Manchester United could secure Carlos Baleba signing this summer

Manchester United are set to rebuild their midfield during the summer transfer window. While Kobbie Mainoo could be a key part of their project going forward after his form under Michael Carrick, Casemiro’s exit may induce a big-money signing.

Graeme Bailey, via TEAMtalk, has reported that Man United remain keen on signing Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba, more so after Casemiro’s exit, and the player is also open to pursuing a new challenge later in the year.

Brighton are also believed to have slashed his asking price from £100 million last year to £70 million this time around, although United will not be the sole suitors for Baleba’s services as Manchester City have also been linked with him since a few months.

Baleba the perfect Casemiro replacement

Carlos Baleba would be the ideal successor to take over from Casemiro at Manchester United. The 22-year-old has a solid presence in midfield as a holding midfielder, and is very strong aerially and physically when dispossessing opponents.

He can even fit in as a box-to-box midfielder at Old Trafford, thanks to his powerful dribbling, ability to make line-breaking passes and two-footedness, therefore being a good fit in a potential double pivot setup in the middle of the park too.

United are likely to be favourites for Baleba’s services over Manchester City considering they can guarantee him regular game time, and don’t have as strong a competition for places in midfield compared to their crosstown rivals.

Personal terms between the two parties are also unlikely to be a huge problem considering Baleba will receive a significantly better contract when he leaves Brighton, while the Red Devils’ likeliness to play in the Champions League next year is a boost too.

All things considered, he would fit like a sock in the Manchester United team and it will be interesting to see when the club does its bit to get the transfer over the line as they would ideally like to have Baleba available at the start of pre-season this summer.