Man Utd ‘monitoring’ Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella

Manchester United are keeping tabs on Inter Milan midfielder Nicolò Barella over a possible summer swoop to Old Trafford, according to Fichajes.

Barella first came to the limelight while on the books of Cagliari, with his performances catching the eye of several top European clubs before Inter won the race to sign him in the summer of 2020.

Since his arrival at the San Siro, Barella has justified the hype that led to a tense transfer tussle for his signature, emerging as one of the standout midfielders not just in Serie A but across Europe.

The 29-year-old has been key to the Nerazzurri’s success in recent years, winning two Serie A titles, two Italian Cups, and three Italian Super Cups while also playing a key role in their European ambitions, where they’ve reached two Champions League finals.

Having played over 300 games and won top-flight titles, the midfielder would be a significant addition to any squad, and it’s no surprise he’s now a subject of interest ahead of next summer.

One of the clubs looking to sign Barella is Man Utd, according to Fichajes, which claims that the Red Devils are closely monitoring the Italian ahead of a possible summer swoop to Old Trafford.

Barella to Man Utd

The 13-time Premier League champions are in need of an orchestrator in midfield that can provide defensive solidity and have earmarked the Italian international for that role, according to the report.

In a boost to United, Fichajes adds that Inter are already considering offers for the midfielder as they look to balance their books for next summer, with Newcastle United also keen.

Man Utd’s current midfield options include Casemiro, Kobbie Mainoo, Bruno Fernandes, Manu Ugarte and Mason Mount.

With Casemiro set to depart at the end of the season as well as uncertainties regarding Ugarte’s future at Old Trafford, a move for a new midfielder would be high on United’s list, and Barella would be a solid option.

The Italian can operate in several roles, and his qualities can be utilised in both defensive and attacking facets of the game, making him an all-round midfield option.

With Inter ready to consider offers, United will hope to agree on a deal at a fair price, as the Serie A table-toppers will likely demand a fee above Barella’s £52m Transfermarkt valuation.