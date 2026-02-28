Arsenal join race to sign Elliot Anderson

Arsenal have joined the race to sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson next summer, with Manchester United and Manchester City also keen, as per Fichajes.

Anderson has been one of the most talked-about names in recent transfer windows, and he’s set to become one of the most sought-after midfielders when the summer transfer window opens.

Since his move to the City Ground from Newcastle United in the summer of 2024, he has been one of the league’s best midfielders, with his performances playing a key role in the Tricky Trees’ historic European qualification last season.

However, this season has not gone according to plan for Forest, and despite Anderson’s standout performances, it could prove futile as the West Bridgford outfit are at risk of relegation, sitting just two points above 18th-place West Ham United.

This could lead to potential departures of key players like Anderson, with several Premier League clubs now bracing themselves for what could be a transfer tussle for his signature in the summer.

The latest club to express interest in Anderson is Arsenal, according to Fichajes, which claims that the north London club have set their sights on the 23-year-old ahead of a possible summer swoop.

Battle

The Gunners are also aware of a stern interest in the Englishman’s signature from Manchester United and Manchester City, who are preparing to submit an audacious £100m formal offer to Forest, according to the report, so it’ll be interesting to see if the league leaders will present a counteroffer.

Interest in Anderson is understandable, and his statistics for Forest this season suggest he’s also worth the high valuation placed by Forest.

The England international has won a sky-high 215 duels in the Premier League this season, the most of any player in the Premier League and 32 more than Everton’s James Tarkowski in second place.

His 2,502 touches this season are also the most of any player in the league and 62 more than Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk in second place, an indication of suitability for possession-based sides.

He also has the highest rating of any player in the list of most recoveries won this season, despite being fourth in that metric with 230 recoveries made and a 7.26 rating, according to StatMuse.

Having featured in the top list of both attacking and defensive metrics in the Premier League, Anderson’s qualities have shown that he can slot into any midfield in the league, and it’ll be interesting to see which club wins the race to sign him in the summer.