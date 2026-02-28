Adarabioyo replaces Fofana: Predicted Chelsea XI vs Arsenal

Chelsea are back in action in the Premier League as they face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on matchday 28 of the English top division on Sunday, March 1st, at 16:30 local time, hoping to continue their push for a place in next year’s Champions League.

The Blues have won only two of their last five matches in all competitions, and dropped points at home against Burnley in the last game, so they will be under serious pressure to beat their opponents this time around.

Here is how Liam Rosenior’s men could line-up.

Goalkeeper – Robert Sanchez is expected to start in goal once more.

Defenders – Reece James is in contention to continue at right back, whereas Marc Cucurella’s continued absence might see Malo Gusto picked at left back. Wesley Fofana is suspended for the game after receiving a red card last time, so Tosin Adarabioyo might be his replacement in the heart of Chelsea’s backline. The former Fulham star may feature alongside Trevoh Chalobah.

Palmer on the flank, Santos starts

Midfielders – Andrey Santos could be given another nod in the starting eleven in the double pivot for Chelsea next to Moises Caicedo, while Enzo Fernandez might be employed as the number 10 again.

Estevao Willian is not available for the visitors yet again, so Cole Palmer may be handed an opportunity on the right wing instead of his usual role as an attacking midfielder, whereas Pedro Neto could retain his berth on the left wing.

Forward – Joao Pedro has been in great form for Chelsea and will be the favourite to lead their line.

Here is how the Blues might look on paper.