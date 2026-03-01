Liverpool & Arsenal battling to sign Nathaniel Brown

Liverpool and Arsenal are eyeing a move for Eintracht Frankfurt left-back Nathaniel Brown, according to Ekrem Konur.

Brown rose through the youth system at FC Nuremberg and really started to stand out once he broke into their senior side in the German second tier.

His performances there caught the eye of Frankfurt’s sporting director, Markus Krosche, who moved quickly to bring him in at a reported meagre fee.

Since making the switch to Deutsche Bank Park, he has been outstanding for the club over the past 18 months. The 22-year-old has played 64 games, contributing 19 goals and becoming one of the key figures in their squad.

His rise has also earned him a place in the German national team, where he has already made two appearances.

Despite Frankfurt’s poor form in the ongoing campaign, the left-back has been one of the standout performers in the squad, providing nine goal contributions in 31 games for the German club.

Now, according to Ekrem Konur, Brown’s performances for Die Adler are attracting interest from several clubs across Europe, including Arsenal and Liverpool.

The journalist adds that the Premier League duo are closely monitoring the Germany international ahead of a possible transfer next summer.

Brown could replace Andy Robertson

However, with a contract until 2030, Frankfurt would be keen to either retain him or recoup a significant fee from his sale, with Konur adding that the Bundesliga club have placed a valuation between £52 and £61m and that Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, and Manchester City are also keen.

For Liverpool, despite already signing Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth last summer, a move for a new left-back makes sense, as club vice-captain Andy Robertson is tipped to depart at the end of the season.

The Scotsman’s deal will run out at the end of the season, and his 638 minutes of Premier League football indicate he’s no longer central to the club’s plans, making Brown a good option to replace him when he departs.

On the other hand, Arsenal are already well-stocked in defence, with Riccardo Calafiori, Piero Hincapie, and Myles Lewis-Skelly providing valuable depth for Mikel Arteta.

Hence, a move to Liverpool makes more sense, as he’ll only be competing with Kerkez, so it’ll be interesting to see if the Reds will make their interest concrete ahead of next summer amid interest from other clubs.