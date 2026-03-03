Liverpool open talks to sign Bayern Munich’s Michael Olise

Liverpool have reportedly opened talks to sign Bayern Munich forward Michael Olise, as per a recent report.

Despite enjoying a bright start to this season, the Reds failed to continue the momentum. However, they have started showcasing their best once again in recent weeks, winning six out of the last seven matches across all competitions.

Following a comfortable 5-2 victory over West Ham United last weekend, Arne Slot’s side are currently just three points behind third-placed Manchester United.

They have a favourable run of fixtures in the coming weeks and could climb the table by stringing together a few wins, with the Merseyside club set to face bottom-of-the-table Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, with the summer window approaching quickly, Liverpool have started planning to refresh the squad. As per a recent report (via TEAMtalk), Slot’s side are willing to replace Mohamed Salah and have earmarked Olise as a serious option.

The Reds have already opened talks with the Frenchman’s representatives over this deal, and after agreeing on personal terms, they are set to hold contact with the Bavarian club to finalise the operation.

However, with the 24-year-old’s existing deal set to run until 2029, Bayern Munich have no intention of parting ways with Olise and are planning to hand him a new lucrative deal to fend off potential suitors such as Liverpool.

Olise to Liverpool

The report claim that if the record German champions eventually fail to keep Olise, they have slapped a whopping £123m price tag on his head.

Apart from Olise, Liverpool are also interested in signing RB Leipzig star Yan Diomande to reinforce the flanks after being impressed by his recent eye-catching performances.

Olise is a left-footed right-winger by trait like Salah, but is also efficient in the creative midfield position. He has been enjoying a productive campaign this season, scoring 13 goals and registering 21 assists in 36 appearances across all competitions.

The Bayern Munich star is one of the best right-wingers in the world and would be a great coup for Liverpool should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Anfield club eventually manage to secure his services in the summer.