Norgaard, Havertz and Martinelli start: Predicted Arsenal XI vs Brighton

Arsenal will be looking to continue their title charge in a midweek round of Premier League fixtures as they visit the south coast of England on matchday 29 tomorrow to take on Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium at 19:30 local time.

The Gunners picked up a vital win over Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium at the weekend, and will look to repeat the feat against the Seagulls in their hope to continue holding a slender advantage over Manchester City atop the league standings.

Here is how Mikel Arteta’s men are expected to line-up for the clash.

Goalkeeper – David Raya is likely to be the goalkeeper for Arsenal over Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Defenders – Jurrien Timber was exceptional against Chelsea and is expected to continue at right back once more, as is Piero Hincapie on the left side of the back four. Gabriel Magalhaes is also in contention for a place in the heart of the backline, with William Saliba the go-to option to pair with the Brazilian international once more.

Changes higher up the pitch

Midfielders – Declan Rice was not walking comfortably against Chelsea before being subbed off, so Arsenal are unlikely to risk his fitness in a midweek fixture. Therefore, £15 million summer signing Christian Norgaard is likely to enter the team in the double pivot, alongside Martin Zubimendi. Eberechi Eze might also be left out of the team in favour of Kai Havertz at number 10.

Bukayo Saka is expected to start on the right flank once again, but a change could be in store on the left side of the offensive department with Gabriel Martinelli likely to come in at Leandro Trossard’s expense.

Forward – Viktor Gyokeres is set to lead the line for Arsenal yet again ahead of Gabriel Jesus.

Here is how the visitors are expected to look on paper.