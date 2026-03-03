Liverpool intensifying move to sign Nathaniel Brown



According to Teamtalk, Liverpool are intensifying their pursuit of Eintracht Frankfurt defender Nathaniel Brown amid interest from Premier League rivals Arsenal.

The Merseyside giants have had a tough defence of their league title this campaign. They are currently fifth in the standings with 48 points, 16 adrift of Arsenal, who are currently at the top.

Regardless of how their season ends, there will be another big spending spree this summer, and a new left-back could be signed with Andy Robertson likely to depart when his contract expires on June 30.

The Reds signed Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth last summer to bolster the left-back position, but the Hungarian has yet to fully displace Robertson and a new competitor could be signed for next season.

The club have been closely monitoring Brown for the last few months, and they are now ‘intensifying’ their pursuit of the German amid interest from the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City.

Brown is presently contracted to Frankfurt until June 2030. The Bundesliga outfit are set to hold out for at least €65 million (£57 million) to part ways with the 22-year-old at the end of the season.

Possible deal

The Reds have a big void to fill this summer with Robertson on his way out. The Scotland international was initially touted to join Tottenham Hotspur in January, but ended up staying at the club for the campaign.

He is likely to move on a free transfer and Liverpool may want a young replacement, who can provide strong competition for places to Kerkez. Brown would be a quality addition to the ranks this summer.

The German started his career as a left-back, but has largely played as a left wing-back this term. He has also featured as a left-sided winger, given his ability to invert and make regular runs behind opposition defences.

Brown has made 9 goal contributions for his club this season. Despite playing in a wing-back role regularly, the 22-year-old has won an impressive 4 duels per game alongside 3.3 recoveries and 2.4 tackles.

He is an attacking full-back with good defensive traits and would suit the Reds. Frankfurt are eyeing £57m for his services, but Liverpool could negotiate a lower fixed fee for the player with performance add-ons.

Arsenal and Man City are mentioned as potential rivals, but they have the left-back department well covered. The Gunners have Piero Hincapie, Riccardo Calafiori and Myles Lewis-Skelly, who are specialists in the role.

Man City likewise have Rayan Ait-Nouri and Nico O’Reilly for the position. Hence, Liverpool should be in a good position to sign Brown, given they can assure him with a regular starting position for the 2026/27 season.