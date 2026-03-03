Arsenal keen on signing Red Star Belgrade star Vasilije Kostov

Arsenal are keen on signing highly rated Red Star Belgrade attacking midfielder Vasilije Kostov, according to Calciomercato.it.

The attacking midfielder is regarded as one of the brightest young prospects to emerge from Serbia in recent years and has been recognised by the International Centre for Sports Studies as one of the world’s standout U18 midfielders.

Despite being just 17, Kostov was promoted to the senior squad last summer and has quickly become the club’s main attraction. This season, he has registered 12 goals and six assists in 33 appearances across all competitions.

Having made his senior debut in the Serbian SuperLiga only last April, he has rapidly established himself as a regular starter under Dejan Stanković. His rise has also extended to the international stage, earning his first senior Serbia cap against Albania in November and becoming the third-youngest player to represent his country at 17 years and five months, behind Andrija Živković (17y, 92d) and Andrija Maksimović (17y, 4m, 7d).

It’s no surprise several clubs across Europe are now vying for his signature, with Calciomercato.it reporting that Arsenal are ‘very interested’ in signing the 17-year-old.

Kostov ‘dreams’ of Arsenal move

In a boost to the Gunners, the report adds that the exciting midfielder ‘dreams’ of a move to the Premier League amid interest from Italian giants Inter Milan.

The Gunners have already submitted a formal opening £17m offer, which has been rejected by the Red Star, who are holding on for a record sale in the club’s history, the report adds.

Operating primarily as a No. 10 in Dejan Stanković’s 4-4-2 system for Red Star this season, Kostov has also featured in deeper midfield roles and on the right flank – versatility that would strongly appeal to Mikel Arteta.

In addition to his positional flexibility, he brings a tireless work rate, an impressive defensive contribution, and an eye for the spectacular, as evidenced in his stunning half-volley in a 2-1 defeat to FC Porto last October.

Despite the wealth of midfield options currently available to Arteta, succession planning remains an important consideration. Arsenal’s midfield is the most senior area of their outfield squad, with Ethan Nwaneri the only option under the age of 26.

Kostov fits the profile of a player who could be gradually integrated into the senior setup, with a view to eventually stepping into a more prominent role should any of the established midfielders leave the club.