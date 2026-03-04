Man Utd & Arsenal battling to sign Stuttgart midfielder Chema Andres

Manchester United and Arsenal are eyeing a move for Stuttgart’s defensive midfielder Chema Andrés, according to Fichajes.

Chema, valued at £13m by Transfermarkt, had a brief spell in the academy at Levante before earning a move to Real Madrid in July 2018. He went on to make three senior appearances for the Spanish giants before seeking regular first-team opportunities elsewhere.

Stuttgart secured his signature last season, and the move has proved astute. The 20-year-old has emerged as one of the Bundesliga’s revelations, combining strong performances with notable value amid growing transfer interest.

He has featured in 29 matches across all competitions this season, earning stylistic comparisons to Rodri and Sergio Busquets. While he has contributed two goals and two assists, it is his defensive and off-ball work that truly stands out — highlighted by his interception numbers ranking in the 99th percentile among his positional peers.

It’s no surprise that Chema is now a subject of keen interest to several clubs in the Premier League, with Fichajes reporting that Man Utd and Arsenal have expressed interest in the youngster.

The report adds that the English duo have sent their scouts to closely monitor the Spanish U21 international ahead of a possible summer move to the Premier League, with Manchester City and Newcastle United also keen.

Battle

For Arsenal, scouts from the North London club have been dispatched to Germany to ‘evaluate’ the possibility of a potential transfer to the Emirates Stadium, according to the report.

On the other hand, Fichajes reports that while United urgently need a new midfielder to reinforce their midfield next season, Madrid’s buy-back clause complicates the deal, as the Spanish giants could decide to trigger his recall at the end of the season.

A strong run of results has lifted United back into Champions League contention, with statement victories over City, Arsenal, Everton, and, recently, Crystal Palace lifting Michael Carrick’s side to third place.

With Casemiro expected to depart when his contract expires this summer, the current midfield options at United include Bruno Fernandes, Manuel Ugarte, Mason Mount, and Kobbie Mainoo.

Aside from Ugarte, the balance of that group is tilted towards attacking profiles, which is where Andrés could represent a natural solution.

If a deal were to materialise, he could provide long-term stability at the base of United’s midfield alongside Mainoo, freeing up Fernandes and Mount to operate further forward in areas where they are most influential.