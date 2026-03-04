Liverpool battling with Arsenal to sign Michael Kayode

Liverpool are reportedly battling with Arsenal over a deal to sign Brentford defender Michael Kayode, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Reds decided to reinforce the right-back position by purchasing Jeremie Frimpong last summer following Trent Alexander-Arnold’s move to Real Madrid.

However, the Dutchman has struggled to find his feet in the Premier League thus far this season, with persistent fitness problems being one of the main reasons.

Moreover, Arne Slot has Conor Bradley as an option to deploy in the right-back position, but his season is already over, having sustained a serious knee injury.

Dominik Szoboszlai has provided cover in this position at times this season, but following Joe Gomez’s return from his injury problem, he has been playing in the right-back position.

Now, Fichajes state that Liverpool are interested in reinforcing the right side of the defence in the summer and have identified Kayode as a serious target. They have been monitoring his development closely before making a potential swoop.

However, Arsenal are also considering signing a new right-back as Mikel Arteta is open to cashing-in on Ben White, and they have earmarked Kayode as the ‘top priority’ option.

Battle

Furthermore, Real Madrid and Manchester City have also been keeping a close eye on his performances. So, he isn’t short of potential suitors at the moment.

The report claim that the 21-year-old is valued at around £23m and has a contract until 2030. So, the Bees won’t allow their star man to leave for cheap, as they always play hardball to sell their big assets.

Kayode is a defensive-minded, strong right-back and is efficient in delivering excellent long throws. Moreover, he can play out from the back and is good in the air. He has been helping his side push for a European place finish in the Premier League this season.

The Italian has shown glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League in recent times and could be a shrewd acquisition for Arsenal or Liverpool should either club purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club or the North London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services in the upcoming summer transfer window.