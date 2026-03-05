Arsenal set to ‘step up’ Anthony Gordon pursuit amid Manchester United interest

Arsenal are in pole position to secure the Premier League title this season, but their run to the top of the table so far has not been free of hiccups, as goals have some times dried up in the final third, resulting in defenders having to make an impact.

Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard have been particularly inconsistent, and the club’s interest in a left winger is likely to materialise in the summer this year with their lengthy shortlist believed to have boiled down to a singular option.

Caught Offside has reported that Arsenal are set to ‘step up’ interest in Newcastle United forward Anthony Gordon, who has also been earmarked as a priority by Manchester United following a terrific campaign with the Magpies in all competitions.

Newcastle valued the former Everton forward at £95 million, according to TEAMtalk, so Arsenal will be prepared to break the bank for his signings but for a position that needs serious rebuilding, they might be happy to spend a huge sum.

Gordon transfer increasingly likely

Between Arsenal and Manchester United, the Gunners are expected to be the favourites for Anthony Gordon’s signing. United might not be prepared to spend as much money on the Newcastle United star when their defence and midfield needs a rebuild.

Plus, with Matheus Cunha now nailing down a berth for himself on the left wing for the Red Devils, there is no urgent need to invest on an out-wide option, especially of Gordon’s price tag as such a signing would sizeably deplete the club’s budget.

Arsenal would not only see Gordon as a significant upgrade over their existing options, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, but with events in recent months, they would feel like their options for a left winger in the market have narrowed down.

Nico Williams is not enjoying as productive a season with Athletic Bilbao, whereas Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes has just suffered an ACL injury which will see him miss the rest of 2026, which makes Gordon the ideal target for the time being.