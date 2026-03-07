Man Utd eyeing Sandro Tonali as Casemiro’s successor



According to Italian outlet Tuttosport, Manchester United have identified Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali as a top candidate to succeed Casemiro next season.

The Red Devils are poised to bolster their defensive midfield department next summer and they have already been linked with plenty of names. Tonali has been among those and Tuttosport claim that his future could be away from the Magpies.

Man United along with Arsenal are named as favourites to sign the former AC Milan midfielder. The Red Devils consider him as one of the top picks to replace Casemiro, who is expected to leave on a free transfer when his contract expires in June.

Tuttosport add that a deal could be finalised for a package of around £87 million this summer.

Possible transfer

Tonali, hailed as ‘unbelievable‘ by Bruno Guimaraes, has been a mainstay in the starting XI for Newcastle when he has been eligible to play. The Italian has seamlessly adapted to the demands of the Premier League and his work rate has been exceptional at the Tyneside outfit.

He recently showed his class during the 2-1 league victory over Manchester United at St James’ Park. The Magpies were down to 10 men before the interval, but Tonali continued to impress and was one of the standout performers.

The 25-year-old made several recoveries and also created a couple of big chances that his teammates failed to capitalise upon. He may not possesses strong passing attributes but his defensive traits would be a good fit for the Red Devils.

United need someone who can dominate proceedings and win challenges in the centre of the park. Casemiro has been doing so in the heart of the midfield this term but at 34, he no longer has the legs and has been caught out of position at times.

A younger upgrade on the Brazilian is very much required. Tonali would be a sublime addition to United’s ranks, but a transfer could materialise if the club can guarantee him regular playing time for the 2026/27 season and beyond.

Arsenal have also been credited with an interest but Tonali may struggle to displace Martin Zubimendi or Declan Rice. If United were to qualify for the Champions League next term, they should put themselves in a strong place to sign him.