Chelsea plot surprise swoop to sign Al-Hilal’s Darwin Núñez

Chelsea are reportedly planning to make a surprise swoop to sign Al-Hilal forward Darwin Núñez, as per Caught Offside.

After joining Liverpool from SL Benfica, the Uruguayan had a mixed time, scoring 25 goals and registering 13 assists in 95 Premier League appearances across three campaigns.

However, he won the title under Arne Slot last term. Still, the Dutch boss decided to let the South American leave last summer, and the Saudi Arabia side bought him.

In 24 appearances in all competitions, the 26-year-old has netted nine goals and registered five assists thus far this season. However, he has been dropped from the Saudi Arabian side’s league squad following Karim Benzema’s arrival. So, he is now only eligible to play in the AFC Champions League.

Now, Caught Offside claim that Núñez is prepared to leave this summer and is even ready to take a paycut to facilitate a move back to Europe. Chelsea hold a long-term interest in the South American and remain keen on signing him.

So, they could make a move in the summer, with the player likely to leave on loan. However, Newcastle United are also interested in signing him; therefore, Chelsea will have to overcome stiff competition to seal the deal.

The Magpies decided to revamp the frontline by purchasing Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa last summer following Alexander Isak’s move to Liverpool.

However, the African has continued to struggle with fitness problems, while Woltemade has found it difficult to adapt to the Premier League’s physicality, although he enjoyed a bright start.

On the other hand, Chelsea strengthened their frontline by signing João Pedro and Liam Delap last summer. Although the Brazilian has been showcasing his best this season, the Englishman has struggled thus far.

So, it has been suggested that the West London club would be open to cashing-in on Delap in the summer. Núñez is a hard-working player and is familiar with English football’s physicality.

Therefore, the former Liverpool star might be a shrewd acquisition for Chelsea should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the West London club eventually make a move this summer.