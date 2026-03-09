Man Utd preparing move for Ibrahim Sangare



Manchester United are preparing a big-money move to sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Ibrahim Sangare during the summer transfer window, according to Caught Offside.

The Red Devils are poised to sign a new defensive midfielder at the end of the season. The club have already confirmed that Casemiro will formally leave when his contract concludes in the summer of 2026.

A marquee replacement is required for the Brazilian and Caught Offside claim that Man United are preparing a £43 million move for Sangare, who arrived at Forest from PSV Eindhoven for £30 million.

United’s scouts have been closely watching the Ivory Coast star and have been impressed by his performances. The Red Devils are not alone in the race with Bayern Munich and Liverpool having tracked him too.

Quality midfielder

Sangare joined the Tricky Trees from PSV in the summer of 2023. He had a forgettable debut season and also struggled in his 2nd campaign after a lengthy hamstring injury kept him on the treatment table.

The Ivorian has finally found his feet in the Premier League this season. Sangare has replicated his performances from his PSV days and has been crucial to Forest staying away from the drop zone in recent months.

The 28-year-old has completed 88% of his passes in the English top-flight. He has also won almost 60% of his duels, while making almost 6 recoveries and 2 tackles per league game under different managers.

Sangare has shown his adaptability and has been a mainstay in the heart of the midfield for Forest alongside Elliot Anderson, barring his absence last winter due to the Africa Cup of Nations with his country.

United are known to be interested in signing his teammate Anderson, who could be prised away for £75 million. There is a possibility that the Red Devils could pursue deals for both Sangare and Anderson this summer.

Casemiro is expected to depart on a free transfer at the end of the season. Manuel Ugarte has been fancied to leave United due to his lack of regular minutes and the Uruguayan may need to be replaced in the squad too.

United could consider the prospect of landing both Sangare and Anderson in the next transfer window.