Liverpool receive boost to sign Man Utd target Robinson

Liverpool have received a huge boost in the pursuit of Manchester United target and Fulham star Antonee Robinson, as per TEAMtalk.

Andrew Robertson had been the Reds’ undisputed starter at left-back for years, but he showed signs of decline last term. As a result, Arne Slot decided to reinforce the left side of the defence by signing Milos Kerkez from AFC Bournemouth last summer.

However, the Hungarian has taken time to settle into his new surroundings, making three goal contributions and keeping five clean sheets in 36 appearances across all competitions this season.

Roberton is likely to leave as a free agent in the summer, while Konstantinos Tsimikas, who is currently on loan at AS Roma, seemingly doesn’t have a future at Anfield.

Therefore, the Merseyside club are planning to strengthen the left-back position once again in the summer, and TEAMtalk claim that they have identified Robertson as a serious option.

Man Utd are also interested in signing the USA international as Luke Shaw has struggled with fitness problems, while Tyrell Malacia is set to leave for free in the summer.

Patrick Dorgu and Diego Leon are also options at left-back for Man Utd, but the Dane has showcased his best in the wide forward positions, and the South American is still very young and needs time to develop.

Battle

However, the report state that Robinson is keen to move to Anfield rather than join the Old Trafford club, despite being a former Everton defender. So, this is a huge boost for Liverpool to seal the deal by defeating their arch-rivals in this race.

With the player’s existing deal set to run until 2028, Fulham aren’t in any rush to sell him and want at least £25m to let him leave during the offseason.

The 28-year-old displayed impressive performances in the Premier League last campaign, registering 10 assists and keeping five clean sheets in 36 appearances.

However, he hasn’t been able to replicate last season’s form thus far due to fitness problems. He is currently at the prime stagis career and could be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd or Liverpool should either club eventually manage to secure his service.