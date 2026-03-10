Liverpool interested in signing Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella in the summer

Liverpool are set to have another productive transfer window during the summer and having revamped their offensive department last year, the club’s focus is likely to be on the defence and midfield ahead of next season.

Arne Slot has had to deal with a trimmed squad for much of the campaigns and with the Reds making no signings in January either, they risk losing ground to Chelsea and Manchester United in the race for a Champions League spot.

Having said that, Caught Offside has reported that plans for the summer are well underway as Liverpool are eyeing Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella’s signing after the Italian international’s impressive tenure at the Giuseppe Meazza.

Barella has been one of Inter’s most important players in recent years but having won it all, it is possible for him to consider a new challenge in the summer. He has a contract with his side until June 2029 and is valued at £52 million on Transfermarkt.

Barella a good medium-term addition

Nicolo Barella is one of the best midfielders in Europe. He is excellent at playing in a deeper role as he helps recover the ball with his relentless pressing, and can help break the lines with his transitional intelligence when in possession.

The 29-year-old will bring a lot of energy to the Liverpool midfield, and with late runs into the final third, Barella also remains a goal threat and could up his output in the box if he joins an offensive-minded side in the Premier League.

His age means he will be a decent medium-term option for the Reds, and offer the manager a different option compared to Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch. However, to secure Barella’s signing, it is vital Liverpool earn Champions League qualification.