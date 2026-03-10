Ekitike starts in UCL clash: Predicted Liverpool XI vs Galatasaray

Liverpool are in action in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League this week as they face Galatasaray at the RAMS Arena in the first leg of their tie, hoping to pick up a vital result ahead of next week’s outing at Anfield.

Arne Slot’s men were knocked out of the competition at this stage a year ago, so they will be determined to put their best foot forward and make it to the last 8 this time. Here is how the Reds may line-up for tonight’s clash.

Goalkeeper – Alisson Becker is ruled out owing to a fitness problem, so Giorgi Mamardashvili is expected to start in goal.

Defenders – Jeremie Frimpong is set to return to the team at right back, whereas Milos Kerkez might also replace Andy Robertson on the left. Ibrahima Konate may also be back in the side at Joe Gomez’s expense, with only Virgil van Dijk keeping his place in the backline since last week’s FA Cup win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Ekitike returns in attack

Midfielders – Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch have been Arne Slot’s go-to options in the double pivot in his time at Liverpool, so the duo might be entrusted together in midfield versus Galatasaray as well. Florian Wirtz is back fit but the more physically dominant Dominik Szoboszlai might be preferred at number 10 against the Turkish giants.

Mohamed Salah is expected to feature on the right wing having scored in the last match, whereas Cody Gakpo could play in his natural position on the left flank having featured as the number nine in the FA Cup.

Forward – £80 million summer signing Hugo Ekitike is expected to be back in the team as the leader of the line.

Here is how Liverpool may look on paper.