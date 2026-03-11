Liverpool plotting swoop to sign Marc Pubill from Atletico

Liverpool have set their sights on Atlético Madrid centre-back Marc Pubill over a possible summer move to Anfield, according to Fichajes.

Pubill began his football career in the youth setup at RCD Espanyol before joining Levante’s academy, where he made his La Liga debut in December 2021, aged just 18.

After Levante’s relegation, Pubill continued his progress in the Segunda División and later signed for UD Almería, making 63 appearances.

Internationally, the 22-year-old notably won the 2024 Summer Olympics with Spain’s U23 football team, playing 73 minutes before being substituted for Sevilla’s Juanlu Sánchez.

After their relegation, Atlético reportedly beat Wolverhampton Wanderers to sign Pubill in last summer’s transfer window, and he has since made 23 appearances in all competitions for the Rojiblancos, with his performances catching the eye.

According to Fichajes, Liverpool have set their sights on Pubill as a possible reinforcement for their backline next summer amid uncertainty over Ibrahima Konate’s future.

Having already signed Jeremy Jacquet, the report adds that the Reds are looking to build a formidable backline and have earmarked the Spaniard as a viable option, citing his defensive solidity and versatility.

Pubill to Liverpool

The Merseyside club are now set to submit an ‘astronomical figure’ to Atlético to convince the Spanish club to sell the five-cap Spanish international next summer, according to the report.

Despite already signing France U21 international Jacquet, it’s increasingly likely that Liverpool could add another centre-back in the summer, especially with Konaté tipped to depart.

Virgil van Dijk, on the other hand, is 34 and is no longer at his best, while Giovanni Leoni is untested in the Premier League and will need time to build up his match fitness when he returns next season, making a move for Pubill sensible.

The 6ft 2in centre-back was initially signed as a right-back but has looked an absolute beast since being switched to centre-back by Diego Simeone, helping Atlético concede just 25 goals in LaLiga, the second fewest behind Real Madrid (25).

In addition, the Spaniard’s ability to cover multiple positions, including right-back, makes him an ideal option for the Reds, as he can seamlessly slot into the best tactical position depending on the opponent and still deliver a 100% performance.

Having only joined Atlético last summer, Liverpool will need to submit a concrete offer well above his £12m Transfermarkt valuation to convince the Spanish club to sell him.