Manchester United eyeing Chelsea star Andrey Santos ahead of summer

Manchester United are expected to be in the transfer market this summer on the lookout for a midfielder with Casemiro outbound once the season ends, while Manuel Ugarte’s performances have been substandard as well.

A box-to-box midfielder is the ideal profile for the Red Devils and a lengthy shortlist of options has seen Chelsea star Andrey Santos emerge as a strong potential acquisition in the transfer window, according to Sport Illustrated.

Santos has made a positive impression with the Blues this season, but owing to competition from Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo in the deeper-lying position in Chelsea’s midfield, his future remains an open proposition.

Plus, the source has added that Chelsea could be willing to sanction his sale for the right sum in spite of Liam Rosenior liking the Brazilian. Transfermarkt values Andrey Santos at £35 million but it is likely he will cost significantly more.

Santos a great long-term addition

Chelsea have provided adequate minutes to Andrey Santos in midfield this season next to the defensively-solid Moises Caicedo, and it is fair to say that the 21-year-old has made good use of his opportunities at Stamford Bridge.

Having said that, his experience in the Premier League and the Champions League at a very young age makes him a solid long-term option for Manchester United, and if they are able to get a deal over the line for him, it would be a great coup in the market.

Santos has a phenomenal work-rate as he presses relentlessly and makes interceptions intelligently too. He is not the strongest physically but makes accurate tackles, and is capable of dictating play from the deeper areas of the pitch as well.

United might have to pay Chelsea a premium for Santos’ services considering the Blues might be a bit reluctant about getting rid of a very promising talent to a direct rival, but all things point towards the South American being a worthy addition.