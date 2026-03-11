Manchester United eyeing Barcelona left back Alejandro Balde transfer

Patrick Dorgu impressed in his few Manchester United appearances under Darren Fletcher once Ruben Amorim was sacked, but the former Serie A star has suffered an injury, which means the club is back to using Luke Shaw at left back.

Shaw’s performances this season have been above standard, it is fair to say, but with that said, his age and tendency to get injured makes it vital for the club to invest in a new option at full back during the summer transfer window.

Caught Offside has reported that Manchester United are keen on signing Alejandro Balde from Barcelona. The La Masia graduate has emerged as a regular fixture in Hansi Flick’s starting eleven with all-round qualities, therefore attracting interest from United.

Balde move a difficult proposition

Alejandro Balde is a superb left back. His speed, tackling and work on the ball make him the perfect modern-day option at full back who has the capability to become the best in the world and succeed at Manchester United.

Barcelona’s financial problems mean it is never safe to rule out a potential departure, especially a La Masia graduate who they can cash in on. Balde is valued at £52 million on Transfermarkt, so he would yield significant cash for the Catalans.

With that said, Man United would need to ensure that they secure a berth in the Champions League for next season to have a strong chance at luring Balde from Barcelona, considering the player regularly plays in the European Cup with the La Liga side.

United may also need to offer the player a significantly better contract. While a first-team role is likely to come Balde’s way anyways at Old Trafford, the Red Devils can price him away from the Blaugrana with a convincing salary package.