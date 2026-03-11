Tottenham keen on Andy Robertson

Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing Liverpool’s left-back Andy Robertson next summer, according to Football Insider.

The 31-year-old surprisingly emerged as a target for Tottenham in late January, but a move failed to materialise.

After finding the net in a 3–1 FA Cup win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, Robertson admitted he had been open to the possibility of joining Tottenham but insisted he was ‘never not committed’ to Liverpool, explaining why the transfer ultimately did not happen.

He said: ‘There was obviously interest there.’

‘There were discussions had with both sets of clubs. But the decision was that I wanted to stay. We stayed at Liverpool, and that was the decision made.

‘I was never not committed. I’ve been committed to Liverpool for the last eight and a half or nine years now, and I’ll be committed until I’m no longer needed. That’s always been my mindset.

‘This club has given me everything, and I’ve given this club everything. It’s been a fantastic relationship, so hopefully that continues, and obviously January happened, but it is now gone.’

Despite their failed winter efforts, it appears Tottenham are not relenting efforts, as Football Insider claims that Spurs remain ‘keen’ on signing Robertson.

While Liverpool remain open to retaining him if he agrees to remain as a squad member, the North London club are willing to offer him a chance to join them next summer.

Robertson to Tottenham

Tottenham have been keen on adding a new left-back to their squad, with Destiny Udogie’s time at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium proving inconsistent. The Italian defender has also battled recurring fitness problems over the past year, strengthening the case for reinforcements.

During Udogie’s absence, Djed Spence has often stepped in despite naturally operating on the right, while Ben Davies has only made five appearances in all competitions this season.

The unavailability of most left-backs has led to Micky van de Ven being deployed there, while the new January addition, Souza, is yet to adapt to the Premier League.

The addition of a more reliable, experienced, and Premier League-proven left-back like Robertson, who has 325 Premier League appearances, will help bring stability and cohesion to their defence and a winning mentality to the dressing room.

While Liverpool have handed Robertson the chance to decide whether to extend his stay at Anfield or depart, according to Football Insider, any potential move hinges on Tottenham’s Premier League status at the end of the season.