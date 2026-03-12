Liverpool, Chelsea & Man Utd eye move to sign Tyler Adams

Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing AFC Bournemouth star Tyler Adams, as per Caught Offside.

Although the Reds won the Premier League title under Arne Slot last term, they have been displaying inconsistent performances this season, sitting sixth in the league.

Moreover, following a 1-0 defeat against Galatasaray in the Champions League last-16 first leg, the Merseyside club have found themselves in a difficult situation.

So, it has been suggested that despite spending huge amounts of money last summer, Liverpool are considering remaining active in the summer window to strengthen the squad further and turn the situation around next season.

Now, Caught Offside claim that Liverpool are planning to upgrade the midfield department and have identified Adams as a serious option after being impressed by his recent eye-catching performances.

However, Man Utd and Chelsea are also in this race after monitoring his development closely, with the Blues holding a long-term interest in strengthening the engine room.

The Red Devils, on the other hand, are planning to add energy and resilience to midfield, so Adams’ Premier League experience and international pedigree have made him an appealing option.

Battle

The 27-year-old has a contract until 2028, and Bournemouth are ready to let him leave for a fee of around £30m. So, he is an affordable option for Liverpool, Man Utd, and Chelsea.

However, he has struggled with fitness problems in recent years, and his suitors are planning to wait until the end of the World Cup before making a move to sign him. They want to assess his fitness situation and form over a longer period.

Adams is a defensive midfielder by trait but is also efficient in the box-to-box role. He is quick across the ground, strong, and efficient in defensive contributions.

He is currently at the prime stage of his career and could be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd, Chelsea, or Liverpool should any of those clubs purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club, the Merseyside club, or the West London club eventually make a concrete approach to lure him away from Vitality Stadium in the summer.