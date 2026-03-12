Chelsea prepared to pay £130 million to sign Atletico Madrid hitman Julian Alvarez

Chelsea are on the brink of Champions League elimination having been defeated 5-2 by Paris Saint-Germain yesterday in the first leg of the round of 16, with the defence faltering miserably and the offensive department also not clicking as well as expected.

While a number of defenders might join the club during the summer transfer window, offensive reinforcements also remain on the cards with the Blues believed to be in the market over a grand signing once the season has ended.

El Nacional has reported that Chelsea are pondering over a swoop for Julian Alvarez during the summer and are ready to pay a whopping £130 million for the Argentine international, who is also on Barcelona’s radar off the back of an impressive season.

Following Atletico Madrid’s 5-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday, he expressed he may leave the club during the summer having failed to yield much silverware with the La Liga outfit and the statement would give Chelsea hope about signing him.

Chelsea may be favourites for Alvarez

Julian Alvarez’s asking price might be over the £100 million figure considering his superb form this season, which has seen him notch 16 goals and seven assists, but in spite of a lofty transfer fee coming into the picture, Chelsea will be frontrunners for him.

Whether or not Barcelona can afford to match Atletico Madrid’s asking price remains to be seen considering their financial problems, but the Blues have the finances to outmuscle the Catalans and also offer Alvarez with a much higher salary.

Having said that, Atleti could also prefer selling Alvarez to an overseas club instead of strengthening a La Liga rival, whereas the 26-year-old may also be receptive towards returning to the Premier League, where he previously played for Manchester City.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea can get a deal done in the summer, but Alvarez promises to be a massive coup for them.