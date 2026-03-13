Arsenal plan to launch swoop to sign Tino Livramento

Arsenal are monitoring Newcastle United right-back Tino Livramento as a potential addition to their backline next summer, according to the Telegraph.

After rising through Chelsea’s renowned Cobham academy, the 23-year-old moved to Southampton in 2021. His spell at St Mary’s, however, was interrupted by a serious knee injury that kept him out for more than a year.

He later joined Newcastle United in 2023 and has flourished under Eddie Howe, playing a part in the club’s historic EFL Cup triumph over Liverpool a year ago and helping them secure UEFA Champions League qualification last season.

In the ongoing campaign, the English fullback has made 21 appearances for Newcastle in all competitions, mainly operating on the right, while his ability to also fill in on the left adds useful versatility.

It is therefore unsurprising that Mikel Arteta, whose system relies on versatile full-backs, is now eyeing a move for the youngster.

According to The Telegraph, Arsenal are considering making a formal offer for Livramento next summer as they continue to monitor the Englishman closely.

With two years left on his contract, the versatile fullback is reluctant to extend his stay at Tyneside, drawing the attention of the Gunners, whose manager, Mikel Arteta, shares the same agent as the 23-year-old, according to the report.

Versatile fullback

However, the report adds that the Premier League table-toppers could be deterred by Newcastle’s £60m valuation, with other targets also under consideration.

Since arriving from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer of 2021, Ben White has struggled with recurring injuries that have disrupted his rhythm and limited his involvement under Mikel Arteta for extended periods.

The consistent form of Jurriën Timber at right-back this season has also reduced his role, despite previously developing a strong understanding with Bukayo Saka down the right flank.

While his contract in North London runs until 2028, an exit before then cannot be ruled out, and Livramento could be a viable long-term replacement for Arteta’s side should White depart.

Following yet another subpar performance, Arsenal return to Premier League action this weekend when they host Everton, who have won the second-most away games in the league this season.

The Gunners have lost just one of their last 15 Premier League games (W10 D4), with their only defeat coming in the 3-2 loss to Manchester United in January.