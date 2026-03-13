Liverpool & Arsenal keen on signing Anthony Gordon

Liverpool and Arsenal are reportedly keen on signing Newcastle United star Anthony Gordon, as per Football Insider.

The Reds currently have Cody Gakpo, Federico Chiesa, and Rio Ngumoha to deploy on the left flank. However, the Italian has been on the periphery since joining from Juventus, starting only once in the Premier League this term.

On the other hand, Gakpo has mainly been the first-choice left-winger but has struggled to showcase consistency this season, scoring a solitary goal in the last 11 appearances across all competitions.

Overall, the Netherlands international has netted eight goals and registered four assists in 39 appearances in all tournaments this campaign.

Ngumoha, meanwhile, is a highly talented player but is still just 17 and needs time to reach his full potential.

Luis Diaz played a key role in Liverpool’s title win last term, but despite letting him leave last summer, Slot didn’t sign a natural left-winger to replace the Colombian.

Now, Football Insider state that Liverpool are considering signing a new left-sided forward in the summer and have earmarked Gordon as a serious option.

The Merseyside club were leading the race to sign the Englishman a few months ago, but Arsenal have now also expressed their interest in purchasing him.

Battle

Gordon isn’t happy at St James’ Park and is ready to leave to take the next step in his career. On the other hand, the Magpies might be forced to let Gordon leave if they fail to qualify for the Champions League next season. Eddie Howe’s side are currently mid-table in the Premier League.

Gordon is a lifelong Liverpool fan and would be ready to move to Anfield. So, this is a huge boost for the Reds to beat the Gunners in this race.

With the player’s existing deal set to run until 2030, Newcastle are in a strong position to demand a huge fee for the forward, valued at around £52m by Transfermarkt.

Gordon has proven his worth in the Premier League in recent years and has even secured his place in Thomas Tuchel’s England national team.

He is currently at the prime stage of his career and would be a great coup for Liverpool should they eventually manage to secure his services by defeating Arsenal.