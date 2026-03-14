Man Utd & Chelsea battling to sign Leipzig star Assan Ouedraogo

Manchester United and Chelsea are battling over a deal to sign RB Leipzig midfielder Assan Ouédraogo next summer, according to TEAMtalk.

The midfielder progressed through FC Schalke 04’s academy, where his displays for Die Königsblauen attracted attention from several clubs before Leipzig won the race to secure his signature in January 2024.

Ouédraogo’s first campaign in Leipzig was significantly affected by injuries, limiting the 19-year-old to just three Bundesliga appearances and a single DFB-Pokal outing across two separate setbacks.

This season, however, the German youngster has rediscovered his form for Leipzig, producing seven goal contributions in all competitions before his campaign was unfortunately interrupted by another injury.

He has also begun leaving his mark at the international level with the Germany national football team, scoring on his senior debut and becoming the youngest player to do so since Klaus Stürmer in October 1954.

While he has not featured much due to injuries, his prolific form and creativity highlight the immense qualities the midfielder possesses, and it’s no surprise that several clubs remain keen to sign him.

Hence, it’s no surprise that TEAMtalk reports that Ouédraogo is of keen interest to Man Utd and Chelsea.

Exciting prospect

For United, the report adds that the Red Devils are ‘crazy’ about the 19-year-old, with the club’s scouts closely monitoring him ahead of a possible summer move.

On the other hand, Chelsea have expressed a ‘firm interest’ in the German midfielder, who is viewed as a ‘perfect fit’ for their youth-driven recruitment drive, and have tracked him in recent months, according to the report.

However, the duo are not alone in the race, as TEAMtalk claims that Premier League rivals Arsenal and Liverpool are also interested in the 6ft 3in midfield ace.

With a contract at the Red Bull Arena that runs until 2029, Ouédraogo has no release clause in his deal, giving strong leverage to Leipzig, who are demanding a fee between £69m and £86m from interested clubs.

Chelsea are renowned for poaching some of the best young prospects across Europe, and it’s no surprise they’ve expressed interest in Ouédraogo.

United, meanwhile, could have an advantage, as the midfielder would gain more playing time at Old Trafford due to Casemiro’s imminent departure and uncertainties surrounding the future of Manu Ugarte.