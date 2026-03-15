Arsenal plotting double swoop to sign Julian Brandt and Leon Goretzka

Arsenal are plotting a double swoop to sign Borussia Dortmund attacking midfielder Julian Brandt and Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka next summer, according to Tuttojuve.

Following Mikel Merino’s season-ending injury suffered in January, Arsenal reportedly considered signing Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali. However, reputable journalists rebuffed any claims of a potential move for the Italian international.

In recent weeks, uncertainty has also surrounded the future of club captain Martin Ødegaard, who has been dealing with persistent injury concerns this season, making a departure not entirely ruled out.

Although the Gunners already have Ethan Nwaneri and Eberechi Eze as attacking midfield options for next season, alongside Martin Zubimendi, Declan Rice, and Christian Nørgaard as central midfield choices, competing on multiple fronts domestically and in Europe means Mikel Arteta could still benefit from an additional option to help manage injuries and fatigue as they aim to extend their dominance beyond this campaign.

As such, Tuttojuve reports that Arsenal are now eyeing a double swoop for Brandt and Goretzka on a bargain free transfer next summer to reinforce their midfield.

Both Dortmund and Bayern are resolved not to extend their stay due to their high salaries, and the Gunners are now ‘poised’ to swoop for the midfield duo, according to the report.

Bargain

For Goretzka, the Italian outlet claims that the German international, valued at £13m by Transfermarkt, wants to pursue new challenges outside the Bundesliga and that a move to the Premier League appeals to the 6ft 2in midfielder, who is also of interest to Juventus.

Brandt, meanwhile, is also a target for Aston Villa, Atletico Madrid, and Barcelona, but Arsenal’s project puts them ahead in the race for the German international, who suits Mikel Arteta’s preference for an experienced midfielder on the European stage, according to the report.

In the ongoing campaign, Brandt, valued at £17m by Transfermarkt, has been a key part of Dortmund’s team, netting ten goals and providing three assists in what could be his final season at the Signal Iduna Park.

Goretzka, on the other hand, has been a key part of Bayern’s success, playing a key role in their impressive haul of silverware, including six Bundesliga titles, three German Super Cups, and a Champions League title, in his 298 appearances for the club.

Their profiles and experiences make them a good fit for Arsenal and viable options to help Arteta build a well-balanced, capable squad capable of maintaining sustained dominance in England and Europe beyond this season.