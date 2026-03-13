Sesko leads attack for unchanged team: Predicted Manchester United XI vs Aston Villa

Manchester United were beaten by Newcastle United in their last Premier League outing nearly a fortnight ago but have the opportunity to pick up some vital points this weekend as they host Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

Unai Emery’s men are their next opponents on matchday 30 of the English top division and as the Red Devils look to get back to winning ways in front of their home supporters on Sunday, March 15th, at 14:00 local time, here is how they may line-up.

Goalkeeper – Senne Lammens is expected to be the goalkeeper for the home side again.

Defenders – Noussair Mazraoui is expected to preferred over Diogo Dalot at right back, while Luke Shaw is also in contention to remain at left back. Meanwhile, Harry Maguire and Leny Yoro could round up the back four for United.

Casemiro and Sesko start

Midfielders – Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo have formed a formidable partnership in midfield, and the duo are expected to be in the double pivot once again, whereas Bruno Fernandes may also return his spot as the attacking midfielder.

Bryan Mbeumo may be employed down the right flank, and Matheus Cunha, as expected, is likely to play on the left side.

Forward – £74 million summer signing Benjamin Sesko is expected to lead the line for an unchanged Manchester United side.

Here is how Michael Carrick’s team may look on paper.